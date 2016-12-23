UPDATE: LPD Releases Images of Armed Robbery Suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police released security camera images of three armed robbery suspects from a Friday hold-up at a tax service.

Investigators say shortly before 11:00 a.m., three men walked-in to Beat the Clock Tax Service on Versailles Road, one of them pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say there were two people in the business at the time and that they were both bound and robbed by the suspects.

Investigators say the suspects took cash from the victims and business and left in an older model black Ford Explorer.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.