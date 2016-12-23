UPDATE: Funeral Arrangements Set for CVE Officer Killed in Crash

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Visitation and funeral times have been released for Benita Blanton, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

Inspector Blanton was on-duty, headed eastbound on I-64 when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the south side of the road and hit an earth embankment.

A visitation will be held after 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead.

The funeral will also be held at the funeral home on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., with the burial afterwards in the Adams-Plank Cemetery at Cranston.

Final rites will be presented by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard at the grave site.

