U.S. Marshal: ‘Godfather of Grass’, John Boone arrested in Canada

Montreal, Can. (WTVQ) – U.S. Marshals say Kentucky fugitive John ‘Johnny’ Robert Boone has been arrested in Canada.

Boone is the former leader of the ‘Cornbread Mafia’. Investigators call it the “largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history”.

Canadian Police say Boone, 73, was arrested Thursday when a tip led them to a small town outside of Montreal, Canada.

Authorities in Kentucky say they have been looking for Boone since 2008.

It was then – Police discovered and seized close to 2400 marijuana plants from his farm in Springfield, Kentucky. Investigators say Boone also had 29 marijuana farms in at least eight other states.

In the 1980’s – Boone was convicted and spent more than 10 years in federal prison.

This is Boone’s third federal case and he could face the punishment of life in prison.

Boone is being held in Canada awaiting extradition to the United States, according to the U.S. Marshal.