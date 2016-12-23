Track Santa’s Yuletide Journey

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (WTVQ) – For the 61st straight year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa’s yuletide journey.

You can follow Santa by visiting NoradSanta.org.

Beginning at 2:01 a.m. EST on December 24, NORAD will allow visitors to watch Santa make preparations for his annual flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

At 6:00 a.m. EST, trackers around the world can speak with a ‘live’ phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing toll-free 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to: noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

Anytime on December 24, Windows Phone users can ask Cortana for Santa’s location.

OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicle to locate Santa.

Tracking Santa began by accident in 1955 when an advertisement directed children to call Santa direct – only the number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone call went to the NORAD crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.