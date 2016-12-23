State Park Marina at Lake Malone Condemned

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Department of Parks announced today that, due to safety concerns, the state-owned marina at Lake Malone State Park has been closed.

The department says that deteriorating structures at the marina include rotting boards underneath the main walk boards, disintegrated floating devices and dock board surfaces.

All other recreational amenities will remain open at Lake Malone State Park. The Parks Department will explore any available options to restore some or all elements of the services provided by this marina.

