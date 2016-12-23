Reward Offered for Information on Calloway Co. Theft

MURRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public in solving the theft of a red 2016 Polaris Ranger 900.

Investigators say the vehicle, valued at over $16,000 dollars was taken from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray overnight between 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Troopers say the vehicle has numerous distinctive markings, including the Henry Farmers Co-op logo on the fenders and the back glass of the UTV.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle may have been taken to either Tennessee or Missouri.

Henry Farmers Co-op is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the theft. Calloway County Crime Stoppers is matching that reward, bringing the total to $1,000 dollars.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721.