Rain Chances and Mild For Christmas Weekend

Overview: Rain showers return for Christmas weekend, with highs in the lower 50s for Christmas Eve Saturday, and lower 60s for Christmas Day Sunday. Temperatures continue to warm for Monday, with highs in the upper 60s, as rain chances linger. Chilly air returns for midweek next week, with highs in the upper 40s Tuesday through Thursday, and highs in the upper 30s for Friday.

CHRISTMAS EVE SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers will be possible for Christmas Eve, especially early in the day, with a high temperature of 53 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and spotty rain showers continue, with a low of 44 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Sunday night, with a low temperature of 54 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will linger into Monday with a high temperature of 68 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue with a low temperature of 42 degrees, and the chance for scattered rain.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 49 degrees. A few rain showers will be possible as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around for Tuesday night, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with low temperatures of 35 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a spotty rain shower will be possible, with a high temperature of 47 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around for Thursday night, with a low temperature of 26 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will develop for Friday, with the chance for scattered snow showers, and a high of 38 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers