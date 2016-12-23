Sheriff: Missing Pulaski Co. Teen Was Receiving Online Solicitations

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – New details from the Pulaski Co. Sheriff in the search for 17-year-old Sabrina Lowther, who disappeared from Somerset after a disagreement with her foster family on December 14th.

The Sheriff says that Sabrina had recently started receiving online solicitations from strangers across the country about modeling and acting, raising serious concerns about where she might have gone, or who she might be with.

Investigators say Lowther is 5’6” tall, and weighs 105 pounds. They say she has blue eyes, brown highlighted hair, and three tattoos.

Sabrina Lowther

Investigators say Lowther was last seen wearing the flowery top worn in the above, center photo. (Photo Courtesy: Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sabrina Lowther

Sabrina Lowther has three tattoos. One across her shoulders reads “Never a victim, forever a fighter.” A second, on the back of her neck, is of a crown with the word “Diva” below it, and the third, on her ribs, is of a dreamcatcher. (Photo Courtesy: Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.)

Anyone with information on her location, please dial 911 immediately or contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

___

12/19/16 11:03 p.m.

Pulaski Deputies: Have You Seen Missing Teen?

Deputies are asking the community for help in finding a missing teenager.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Sabrina Lowther had a disagreement last Wednesday with her foster family. Deputies say she left the home and hasn’t been seen since then.

Investigators say Lowther is 5’6” tall, and weighs 105 pounds. They say she has blue eyes, brown highlighted hair, and three tattoos.

Deputies say anyone who sees Lowther or knows her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 606-678-5145.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Firefighters Put Out Attic Fire on Whitney Avenue
Read More»
jail prison bars inmates
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
KSP: Bell County Jailer Smuggled Items to Inmates
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Inmate Dies After Crash During Transport
Read More»
﻿
More News»