Sheriff: Missing Pulaski Co. Teen Was Receiving Online Solicitations

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – New details from the Pulaski Co. Sheriff in the search for 17-year-old Sabrina Lowther, who disappeared from Somerset after a disagreement with her foster family on December 14th.

The Sheriff says that Sabrina had recently started receiving online solicitations from strangers across the country about modeling and acting, raising serious concerns about where she might have gone, or who she might be with.

Investigators say Lowther is 5’6” tall, and weighs 105 pounds. They say she has blue eyes, brown highlighted hair, and three tattoos.

Anyone with information on her location, please dial 911 immediately or contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.

___

12/19/16 11:03 p.m.

Pulaski Deputies: Have You Seen Missing Teen?

Deputies are asking the community for help in finding a missing teenager.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Sabrina Lowther had a disagreement last Wednesday with her foster family. Deputies say she left the home and hasn’t been seen since then.

Investigators say Lowther is 5’6” tall, and weighs 105 pounds. They say she has blue eyes, brown highlighted hair, and three tattoos.

Deputies say anyone who sees Lowther or knows her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 606-678-5145.