A Mild Friday Followed by a Soggy Christmas Weekend

Overcast skies expected for your Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 40’s for high temperatures. Rain showers will start to develop around the midnight hour and into the early morning hours of your Saturday, rain could be heavy at times and even some thunder is possible. Low temperatures will stay in the 40’s. Christmas Eve will be mild but looks to be a soggy one with widespread rain throughout the morning and early afternoon, showers will become more scattered and lighter into Saturday evening. Clouds stay put for Christmas Day Sunday, high temps will make it into the lower 60’s with a few scattered rain showers. Extended forecast stays fairly mild with more chances for rain heading into next week.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from your ABC 36 Storm Team!

-Meteorologist Eric Burke