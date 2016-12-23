UPDATE: Missing Metcalfe Teen Found

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

EDMONTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Metcalfe County Emergency Management says that 15-year-old Destiny Ennis has been found.

Emergency Management says the teen was unharmed.

No word on where Ennis was located.

___

10:43 a.m.

Metcalfe County Teen Goes Missing

Authorities are looking for a Metcalfe County teenager who they say went missing from her foster home on December 19, 2016.

Investigators say 15-year old Destiny Ennis has left before and was eventually found in the North Metcalfe area.

She’s described as 5’10” tall, 120-pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Ennis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office at 270-432-3041 or State Police toll-free at 1-800-222-5555.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Death Investigation graphic
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
KSP Investigate Death in Metcalfe Co.
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Missing teen critically injured in crash following police pursuit
Read More»
Jenna Oakley
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Boyle Co. teen missing after stepmother found dead
Read More»
﻿
More News»