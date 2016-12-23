Human Remains Found in Fleming Co.

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officers in Flemingsburg, along with Kentucky State Police, are investigating after human remains were found at the Fleming County Cemetery.

Officials say the remains were discovered Thursday at about 4:25 p.m. by a family visiting a grave site.

Investigators say the remains were located about 5 feet in to the brush line with borders the cemetery property.

Police say the body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort.

ABC 36 is following this story and will update with additional information as it becomes available.