Gov. Bevin Declares State of Emergency in Montgomery Co. Over Arsenic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Governor Matt Bevin declared a State of Emergency for Montgomery County over high levels of arsenic found close to homes.

An executive order from Bevin’s office says that the Southern Wood Treatment Company that operated on Long Lane until 1984 used ammoniacal copper arsenite (ACA) to treat their wood, and when the company shut down, much of the chemical was left behind.

Years later, after 1998, the property that housed Southern Wood Treatment was subdivided into sites for “mobile homes and modular homes.” The order says the Energy and Environment Cabinet was unaware of ACA in the area.

The order says that on August 24, however, the Energy and Environment Cabinet performed field tests and found arsenic “at extremely high levels within the proximity of several residential properties, children’s play areas, and an above ground swimming pool.”

A release from the Emergency Management Director says that the emergency declaration is a formality that allows additional funding and resources to be used for the response and recovery. It adds that the National Guard has not been requested, and that there is no increased risk at the incident scene or in the surrounding area.

ABC 36 is following this story and will update with additional information as it becomes available.