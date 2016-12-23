Dog Dies in Apartment Fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire at an apartment complex Friday night took the life of a dog and forced people from their home.

Firefighters say the fire started around 7:40 p.m. in a third floor apartment in the 200 block of East Reynolds Road.

Investigators say the fire was contained to one apartment, but that there was smoke damage to other apartments on the floor.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

The people who live in the fire damaged apartment will not be able to live there, according to investigators.

The cause is under investigation.

East Reynolds Road was temporarily closed near Lansdowne Drive while more than a dozen fire units were on the scene.