2 Arrested After Meth Found During Traffic Stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man and a woman are behind bars after Kentucky State Police say they found drugs and open alcohol containers in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Troopers say on Thursday they pulled over driver Trisha Rigdon with her passenger, Gregory Howard in the Geneva area over traffic violations.

While conducting the stop, investigators say they found the open alcohol, methamphetamine, and marijuana on both of them.

Both were arrested and have been cited with possession charges. Additionally, Rigdon was charged with careless driving, and having an obstructed windshield.

They were taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.