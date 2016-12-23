LPD: Robbery Suspects Tied up Employee, Ran Off With Money

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington are looking for three Hispanic men they say robbed the Beat The Clock Tax Services business on Versailles Road.

Officers say the men went into the business just before 11:00 a.m., pulled a hand gun, and demanded money from an employee.

Furthermore, investigators say the suspects tied the employee up and took off with the money.

Police say the suspects were driving a dark SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

The employee did not suffer any injuries, according to investigators.

Officers are reviewing video from the location, but are not releasing any images at this time.