1 Kentucky County Has Double-Digit Jobless Rate in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – For the first time since late 2007, Kentucky officials say only one county in the state had a double-digit unemployment rate.

The Kentucky Office of Employment and Training says Magoffin County had the state’s highest jobless rate last month at 12.2 percent. The next highest rate was 9.5 percent in Leslie County, followed by Harlan County at 9 percent, Letcher County at 8.6 percent and Elliott County at 8.3 percent.

Overall, state officials say jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between November 2015 and November 2016. The unemployment rate stayed the same in Carlisle County.

Woodford County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate last month at 2.6 percent. It was followed by Oldham County at 2.7 percent. Fayette and Shelby counties were next at 2.8 percent each.