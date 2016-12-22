Wild Thyme – Christmas Quiche

Christmas Quiche

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes

1/2 lb of breakfast sausage

1 crown of broccoli

1-2 TBSP dried Herbs De Provence

1/2 onion small diced (red or yellow)

1/2 cup of shredded smoked gouda or white melting cheese

5 eggs

2 cups cream

1 uncooked 9 inch uncooked pie shell

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

In a medium skillet brown off the breakfast sausage. Remove and set aside. In the same skillet saute the onions, broccoli, and sun dried tomatoes just until slightly softened. (about 3-4 minutes) Remove and begin the quiche assembly.

Lay the pie shell in a glass 9 inch pie plate and flute/crimp the edges of the crust.

Layer the sausage and vegetables in the nine inch pie shell. Sprinkle with the herbs de provence and top with shredded cheese.

In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs and cream thoroughly until well blended and pour over the veggies and fill to top of the pie crust without overflowing. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and additional herbs de provence. (I also like to top with a little extra shredded cheese)

Bake at 400 for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and quiche has set without jiggle. Set aside and let cool for about 10 minutes before slicing.



For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.