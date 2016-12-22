UPDATE: Suspect in Trinity Gay Case Pleads Not Guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspect in the shooting that killed 15-year-old Trinity Gay says he’s not guilty of the charges against him.

Police say the teen was caught in the crossfire during a gun fight outside a fast-foot restaurant in Lexington. A bullet hit her, and she later died.

D’markeo Taylor is accused of wanton endangerment in connection to the case.

He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Three other men are accused in the case, including D’markeo Taylor’s father, Chazerae. who was charged with murder on Wednesday.

___

12/21/16 5:01 p.m.

Suspects in Trinity Gay Shooting Arraigned

An arraignment was held Wednesday for two of the men accused in the shooting death of Trinity Gay, 15.

Chazerae Taylor’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his murder charge, plus four counts of wanton endangerment. Previously, Lexington police said he was indicted on a “wanton murder” charge.

Investigators say Taylor started the October shootout in the Cook Out parking lot that ultimately killed Gay. Police have not said why that fight happened or who pulled the trigger on the bullet that hit Gay.

Taylor’s next appearance in court is scheduled for February 3rd. According to his attorney, Taylor’s bond is set at $500,000 dollars.

Lamonte Williams’ attorney entered a not guilty plea for five counts wanton endangerment. Police say he was involved in the Cook Out shootout. Williams’ bond is set at ten thousand dollars, according to his attorney. The judge would not lower it.

Williams is expected in court again January 19th.

D’Markeo Taylor and Dvonta Middlebrooks also face charged connected to the case.

___

12/16/16 7:32 p.m.

Wanton Murder Charge Filed in Trinity Gay Murder Case

Finally, a murder charge has been filed in connection to the shooting death of Trinity Gay, 15. Chazerae Taylor now faces a wanton murder charge. Police say there is evidence he started the October 16th shootout in the Cook Out parking lot that led to Gay’s death.

It is not clear yet, though, why he started that fight or who pulled the trigger on the shot that killed Gay. Police say this has been a tough year for the unit investigating Gay’s murder.

They have worked on 23 murders this year, several involving children.

“That can take its toll on investigators, however, I will say it’s a very professional unit. Takes a lot of pride in its work and they’re still working hard,” Brenna Angel, police Public Information Officer, said.

Chazerae Taylor is also charged with several counts of wanton endangerment for putting the other people in the Cook Out parking lot in danger. His son, D’markeo Taylor and Lamonte Williams and Dvonta Middlebrooks also all face wanton endangerment charges.