UPDATE: Man Charged With McLean County Woman’s Murder

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Ohio County December 18, 2016.

Investigators say 41-year old Donald Lynch, of Beaver Dam, is accused of killing 30-year old Amanda Riley, of Livermore.

State Police say in addition to the murder charge, Lynch is also charged with drug trafficking.

Investigators didn’t release any details surrounding the murder. They did say many hours of executing search warrants and subpoenas tied Lynch to Riley’s murder.

The case is still under investigation.

Lynch was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

