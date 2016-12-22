UPDATE: Inmate Dies After Crash During Transport

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a state inmate has died after a crash.

Deputies say at the time of the collision Wednesday afternoon, the victim and another state inmate were being transported by a civilian work site supervisor. Investigators say the SUV they were in failed to negotiate a curve on Glenn’s Creek Road and crashed into a tree.

Sheriff Pat Melton says it didn’t appear that anyone in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt. He says the inmate who survived, as well as the supervisor, are now in stable condition.

Investigators say the inmates were being housed at the Franklin County Regional Jail and were returning from a state work release program when the collision happened.