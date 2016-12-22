UPDATE: Bowling Green Runaway Found Safe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year runaway has been found safe and returned home.

Investigators say Kayla Shae Hill left home earlier this week after telling her mother not to make her come home.

