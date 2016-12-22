Tyson Expanding in Henderson County, to Add 66 Jobs

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) – Tyson Chicken Inc. is expanding its operation in Henderson County, where it expects to add 66 full-time jobs.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office announced the move this week. Bevin’s office said in a news release the project is valued at $13.5 million.

The release said the company plans to double its thigh-deboning capacity and replace a freezer on the production line. Tyson will also add 24 trimming stations, which will create the overall need for new workers.

The release said company executives expect the jobs will include packers, mechanics, supervisors and quality assurance technicians.

Tyson Chicken, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods Inc., has been in the Robards community since 1995. It employs 1,200 people and produces quick-frozen chicken products.