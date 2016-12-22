Theft Reported at Subway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man and woman stole money from a cash register at a Subway on East New Circle Road Thursday night.
Investigators say it happened around 7:00 p.m.
No one was hurt.
Police are looking for the suspects.
