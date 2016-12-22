Thawing a Turkey – UK Extension

Just in time for Christmas dinner prep, Martha Yount, from the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension, comes to the studio to talk about properly thawing a turkey.
There are three ways to thaw your turkey safely – in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave oven:
- In the Refrigerator (40 °F or below) Allow approximately 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds
- 4 to 12 pounds 1 to 3 days
- 12 to 16 pounds 3 to 4 days
- 16 to 20 pounds 4 to 5 days
- 20 to 24 pounds 5 to 6 days
- Keep the turkey in its original wrapper.
- Place it on a tray or in a pan to catch any juices that may leak.
- A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days.
- If necessary, a turkey that has been properly thawed in the refrigerator may be refrozen.
- In Cold Water Allow approximately 30 minutes per pound
- 4 to 12 pounds 2 to 6 hours
- 12 to 16 pounds 6 to 8 hours
- 16 to 20 pounds 8 to 10 hours
- 20 to 24 pounds 10 to 12 hours
- Wrap your turkey securely, making sure the water is not able to leak through the wrapping.
- Submerge your wrapped turkey in cold tap water.
- Change the water every 30 minutes.
- Cook the turkey immediately after it is thawed.
- Do not refreeze.
- In the Microwave Oven
- Check your owner’s manual for the size turkey that will fit in your microwave oven, the minutes per pound and power level to use for thawing.
- Remove all outside wrapping.
- Place on a microwave-safe dish to catch any juices that may leak.
- Cook your turkey immediately. Do not refreeze or refrigerate your turkey after thawing in the microwave oven.
- REMINDER: Remove the giblets from the turkey cavities after thawing. Cook separately.