One Sent to Hospital with Serious Injuries After Madison Co. Shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a man has been arrested after a shooting early Thursday morning that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say they received a call just after 3:00 a.m. about a shooting on Moran Summit Road. According to police, an argument between two men ended with one of them being shot.

The victim was sent to University of Kentucky Hospital.

Police say the suspect left the scene after the shooting, but was taken into custody following a traffic stop on the Eastern Bypass in Richmond.

54-year-old Patrick A. Coleman, Jr. was charged with assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Madison Co. Detention Center.