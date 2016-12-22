One Sent to Hospital with Serious Injuries After Madison Co. Shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a man has been arrested after a shooting early Thursday morning that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say they received a call just after 3:00 a.m. about a shooting on Moran Summit Road.  According to police, an argument between two men ended with one of them being shot.

The victim was sent to University of Kentucky Hospital.

Police say the suspect left the scene after the shooting, but was taken into custody following a traffic stop on the Eastern Bypass in Richmond.

54-year-old Patrick A. Coleman, Jr. was charged with assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Madison Co. Detention Center.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Peggy Chaffin
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Former Kentucky Fugitive Faces Federal Charges in Shooting
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Thawing a Turkey – UK Extension
Read More»
Fred Warner
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
GOLDEN ALERT: Richmond PD Looking for Missing Man
Read More»
﻿
More News»