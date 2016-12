MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Mt. Sterling are asking for help from the public in identifying two individuals they say are passing counterfeit bills in the area.

Officers say the two people in the surveillance photos above used the phony bills at the North Maysville Family Dollar on Monday.

Anyone who can identify the two, or who has information on the incident is asked to call police at (859) 498-8899 or (859) 498-8720.