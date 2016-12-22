UPDATE: 2nd Suspect Arrested in November Kohl’s Robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison Co. Sheriff says the second suspect in a “shoplifting-turned-robbery” in early November has been arrested.

The Sheriff says Shaun Smith, 35, was arrested Wednesday on Hager Drive.

Smith, along with Helen Lucas, 43, are accused of shoplifting from the Kohl’s in Hamburg back on November 5th. Investigators say when employees tried to stop Lucas in the parking lot, she became combative, and Smith threatened employees with a knife.

The Madison Co. Sheriff says just the day before, on November 4th, Lucas and Smith committed virtually the same crime at the Belk’s in Richmond, with Lucas shoplifting items from the store, and Smith brandishing a weapon when they were approached by loss prevention.

Both Lucas and Smith have been charged with robbery.

12/20/16 4:04 p.m.

Warrants issued for Suspects in “Shoplifting-Turned-Robbery”

On Tuesday, warrants were obtained for 35-year-old Shaun Smith of Richmond for robbery. 43-year-old Helen Lucas has also been charged with robbery. She is currently in the Madison County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.

12/9/16 10:18

LPD Looking for Suspects in “Shoplifting-Turned-Robbery”

The woman is described as having red hair with blonde highlights, standing about 5’6″ tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone who can identify the individuals, or has information on the incident is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.