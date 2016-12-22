Low 40s with increasing clouds for your Thursday

Temperatures still cold this morning, but with sunshine and winds out of the south, high temperatures will reach into the low 40s. Clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon hours. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies. We will stay dry through a good portion of Friday with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s and lows only cooling into the low 40s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a late chance for rain showers. The chance for rain continues into your Christmas Eve Day and first day of Hanukkah. High temperatures Saturday will warm around 50 degrees with lows in the low to mid 40s. There will still be a slight chance for some rain showers Christmas Day with highs nearing 60 degrees. Overnight temperatures into Monday will stay in the low 50s with highs on Monday reaching the low 60s. We will continue to see a chance for rain showers for the start of the week. By Tuesday, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s with only a 20% chance for a shower. Temperatures look to stay in the mid 40s through a good portion of next week.