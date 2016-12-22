Lexington Rescue Mission to Hold Christmas Dinner Dec. 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of hot holiday meals will be served to the city’s poor and homeless at the Lexington Rescue Mission’s Christmas Dinner.

The dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 at Broadway Christian Church, located at 187 N. Broadway.

More than 100 volunteers from Lexington and surrounding counties to serve the free dinner, which will include traditional favorites such as ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, rolls, and cake.

“We want to be sure that no one in our community goes hungry over the holidays or any day,” said Jim Connell, executive director of the Lexington Rescue Mission.

According to Feeding America, 16.6% of residents in Fayette County, or 50,000 individuals, have limited or uncertain access to enough food. This percentage of people who are “food insecure” is higher than both the state (16.4%) and national average (15.8%).

The Lexington Rescue Mission is an interdenominational Christian ministry that strives to meet the needs of the city’s hungry throughout the year by serving hot meals on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at its outreach center on 444 Glen Arvin Ave.

Last year, the mission served nearly 40,000 meals. The mission also provides health care, job training, transitional housing, and spiritual care to help people get back on their feet.

For more information, visit www.lexingtonrescue.org.