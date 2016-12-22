Lexington Police Experience Radio Outages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and emergency dispatchers experienced some radio outages on Thursday that officials say never put the public at risk, but was often annoying for officers and dispatchers.

Officials at E911 say following scheduled maintenance of the radio system at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, police radio communication was fuzzy and unclear in parts of the county.

As a result of the occasional static, dispatchers and other personnel had to repeat their radio transmissions several times.

Officials say the radios never completely went out, but even if they had, there’s a backup system to ensure uninterrupted communication.

Technicians eventually narrowed down the problem to a radio transmission tower, according to E911 officials. Repairs were scheduled to be made at the tower.