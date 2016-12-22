KSP: Bell County Jailer Smuggled Items to Inmates

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police accuse a former Bell County jailer of bringing inmates contraband.

Investigators say 34-year-old Richard Hoskins of Middlesboro was involved in a contraband scheme. Troopers say he was giving inmates contraband in exchange for cash and money orders. And investigators say Hoskins admitted to the crime multiple times.

According to state police, Hoskins had only worked at the Bell County Detention Center for a few months. Troopers say he was arrested Thursday afternoon.