Miles Johnson, with the Kentucky Star Ways Collectors Club, and his daughter Rose come to the studio to share more of their amazing array of movie and game collectibles with Doug High.

The Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club recently celebrated the release of the latest Star War Movie, “Rogue One,” but the collecting doesn’t stop there! With Lego Batman, Smurfs, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 in the pipeline for 2017, there are plenty of collectibles to gather up.

If you’ve got the collecting bug, don’t keep it to yourself! Learn more about the Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club on their Facebook page, or visit their website!