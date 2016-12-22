Increasing Clouds & 40’s Thursday

Temperatures are far more mild starting off your Thursday morning although we will not warm up a whole lot during the day. Clouds cover will increase throughout the morning hours leaving us partly to mostly cloudy, high temps will be seasonably cool in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy and cold overnight with low temps falling into the 20’s. Skies will be overcast Friday with mild temps in the upper 40’s, rain showers will develop late Friday night with decent accumulation expected. Christmas Eve will have scattered rain showers off and on with temps in the 50’s, 60’s are expected Christmas Day with more scattered rain.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke