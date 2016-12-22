UPDATE: State to Seek Death Penalty Against Suspect in Couple’s Death

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) -A motion was filed Wednesday, saying that the Commonwealth of Kentucky will seek the death penalty against Craig Pennington, accused of murdering Crystal Warner and her boyfriend, Bobby Jones.

Warner and Jones disappeared over the July 4th weekend, after visiting family in Letcher County. Investigators say after they left family, they stopped in Washington County to meet with Pennington, who reportedly rented a cabin from the couple and was behind on rent.

The couple was never seen again, and their car was later found abandoned in Scott County.

Later in the summer, state police say Jones’ remains were found off Goshen Road in rural Clark County.

Craig Pennington was arrested and charged with the couple’s murder, even before any bodies were found. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Bath County coroner has not released a cause of death for Crystal Warner. Investigators say dental records were used to identify her remains.

___

12/6/16 8:08 a.m.

GoFundMe Page Set Up for Crystal Warner Funeral Expenses

A GoFundMe page was set up over the weekend to help pay for the funeral of Crystal Warner.

Warner’s remains were found last week in Bath County after months of searching.

The page aims to raise $5,000 dollars.

For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/31ymtrk.

___

12/1/16 1:31 p.m.

The Bath County coroner has identified the human remains found November 28th under a brush pile as Crystal Warner.

Investigators say Warner and her boyfriend, Bobby Jones, disappeared over the July 4th weekend, after visiting family in Letcher County.

On their way back home to northern Kentucky, they reportedly stopped off in Washington County to meet with Craig Pennington. Investigators say he rented a cabin from the couple and was behind on his rent.

The couple was never seen again, and their car was later found abandoned in Scott County.

Later in the summer, state police say Jones’ remains were found off Goshen Road in rural Clark County.

Craig Pennington was arrested and charged with the couple’s murder, even before any bodies were found. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Bath County coroner has not released a cause of death for Crystal Warner. Investigators say dental records were used to identify her remains.

ABC 36 will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

___

11/28/16 8:22 p.m.

Human remains were found Monday afternoon under a brush pile in Bath County, according to State Police.

Investigators say were called just before 2:30 p.m. to 3391 US 60 east where the remains were discovered.

The remains were sent to the KSP Central Laboratory in Frankfort for identification.

State Police didn’t release any other information.