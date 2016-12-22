Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile up at Los Angeles International Airport

Dissatisfied travelers took to social media over delays piling up at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday evening into Thursday, two of the busiest travel days of the year.

The airport racked up 434 delays and 59 cancellations on Wednesday, according to statistics from flightaware.com.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, LAX led flightaware’s “misery index” with 62 delays and 10 cancellations. Denver International Airport came in second with 22 delays.

LAX officials say construction at the airport and rain, as well as the increased number of flights and passengers, all contributed to the problems. Several inbound flights were diverting to cities like Phoenix and San Francisco.

Inbound flights to LAX in the early morning hours were averaging about 1 hour and 16 minutes of delay while departure delays averaged about 1 hour 9 minutes.

ABC News’ Alex Stone, Jonah Lustig and Matt Foster contributed to this report.