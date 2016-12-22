In Frankfort, Badges Ring Bells for Salvation Army

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Frankfort got out in the cold on Monday, to help raise funds for the Salvation Army as bell ringers.

Officers staffed the donation sites at Kroger East, Kroger West, and Wal-Mart from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

A release from the Frankfort Police Department says that “all of the officers involved reported that they received an outpouring of support from the citizens who came by their collection locations.”

Additionally, a release says the officers helped to raise over $2,500 dollars during the drive.