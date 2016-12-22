Former Kentucky Fugitive Faces Federal Charges in Shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A former Kentucky fugitive faces federal charges after authorities said she opened fire when officers tried to arrest her last year.

The Exponent Telegram (http://bit.ly/2hvxDY4 ) reports 37-year-old Peggy Chaffin appeared in federal court in Clarksburg on Thursday on charges of assaulting a deputy U.S. marshal and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An indictment returned in April by a grand jury in Wheeling was unsealed last week.

Authorities have said that in November 2015, Chaffin and Dale Hudson opened fire at a Braxton County campsite when U.S. marshals and West Virginia troopers tried to arrest them. The officers returned fire, killing Hudson and wounding Chaffin.

Chaffin was wanted in eastern Kentucky on an escape charge after she walked away from a halfway house. Hudson was wanted on parole charges.

___

Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.