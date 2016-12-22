“Food for Fines” Wraps Up Successful Food Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Parking Authority (LPA) announced on Thursday that $13,000 in citations were “paid for” with 8,300 food items collected during the six-week “Food for Fines” campaign.

All donations received by LEXPARK were given to God’s Pantry Food Bank. According to God’s Pantry, 8,074 pounds (or 4 tons) of food was received, which is the equivalent of 6,728 meals.

James Frazier, LPA Board Chair said, “This program shows the spirit of our community, with LEXPARK and citizens coming together to support those in need. We’re so pleased to provide these items to God’s Pantry knowing that they will support local families during the holiday season.”

Customers were encouraged to bring in 10 cans of food and receive $15 off a parking citation. “Food for Fines” ran from Nov. 16 through Dec. 18.

“During the past three years this program has provided more than 12 tons of food to families in Central Kentucky. We have been contacted by several cities across the US seeking advice on starting their own similar program.” said Lexington Parking Authority Executive Director Gary Means.