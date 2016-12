LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington firefighters say they put out an attic fire Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 on Whitney Avenue.

Investigators say crews were able to quickly knock the fire down. But they say there is a lot of smoke to remove from the home.

Firefighters say no one was in the home. They say no one was hurt.

As of this writing, firefighters were still on the scene.