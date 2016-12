Nate Wylie, owner of Fast Track Fitness is back, and this time he’s showing us how to jump your workouts before the New Year!

For more information about how to get a free training session and free consultation contact Nate Wylie on Facebook, by calling (502) 330-5674 or shoot him an email at natewylie24@gmail.com

Fast Track Fitness is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd #132 in Lexington.