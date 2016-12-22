Family of Missing Kentucky Woman Seeks Police Records

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) – An attorney for the family of a missing Kentucky woman has filed an appeal aimed at gaining access to the chain of custody of a 911 tape from the day the Webster County woman disappeared more than 20 years ago.

According to media reports, the appeal brings the matter before a circuit judge who potentially could order Kentucky State Police to produce the chain of custody document and the tape itself for the judge to hear before making a decision.

Heather Teague disappeared off Henderson County’s Newburgh Beach in August 1995.

At the time, one witness watching through a telescope from across the river in Indiana told police that he saw Teague being forcibly taken by a man from the isolated Ohio River beach where she was sunbathing.

