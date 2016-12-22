Family of Missing Kentucky Woman Seeks Police Records

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) – An attorney for the family of a missing Kentucky woman has filed an appeal aimed at gaining access to the chain of custody of a 911 tape from the day the Webster County woman disappeared more than 20 years ago.

According to media reports, the appeal brings the matter before a circuit judge who potentially could order Kentucky State Police to produce the chain of custody document and the tape itself for the judge to hear before making a decision.

Heather Teague disappeared off Henderson County’s Newburgh Beach in August 1995.

At the time, one witness watching through a telescope from across the river in Indiana told police that he saw Teague being forcibly taken by a man from the isolated Ohio River beach where she was sunbathing.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Shaun Smith
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: 2nd Suspect Arrested in November Kohl’s Robbery
Read More»
Fred Warner
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
GOLDEN ALERT: Richmond PD Looking for Missing Man
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Juveniles Charged in Kroger Robbery
Read More»
﻿
More News»