“Cram the Cruiser” Wrap-Up – Kentucky State Police

Trooper Robert Purdy comes to the studio to give Katie Solove some results from this year’s “Cram the Cruiser” event, as well as talk about the “Shop with a Trooper” program.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) recently announced that the annual food drive gathered nearly 170 tons (339,656 lbs. of food,) to help Kentucky families struggling financially during the holiday season.

KSP initiated the Cram the Cruiser program in 2010 to assist needy families in its local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed over one million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the Commonwealth.

Over the years, the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among Kentucky State Police posts and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regions. This year, KSP Post 7 in Richmond took top honors with a total of 80,872 pounds of food collected.

Recently, each KSP Post took deserving children that find themselves in less than fortunate circumstances Christmas shopping. On Saturday morning, the KSP Richmond Post was able to provide a memorable Christmas shopping experience for more than a hundred children. Each child was able to meet Santa Clause, have breakfast with Troopers, and shop for toys and clothes.

“The shop with a trooper event is so much more than the buying of gifts for children in need, it provides our Troopers the opportunity to positively impact so many local children” said Trooper Purdy. “We are extremely appreciative and humbled by the generosity of local donors that provide the funding for our annual event”.