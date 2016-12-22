Collision in Jackson Co. Kills One

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Wednesday evening on US 421 in Jackson County.

Troopers say it happened around 5:30 p.m. when McKee resident Larry Smith, 49, who was traveling northbound, crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on.  The driver of the second vehicle, along with three passengers, was sent to University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith, who investigators say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

Police say they are still trying to determine what might have been the cause of the crash.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Suzanne Whitlow
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Grand Jury to Hear Case after Police Officer Killed in Oct. Crash
Read More»
Body Found
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Body Found in Ohio County Identified
Read More»
Homicide Investigation graphic
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Body Identified as Female Homicide Victim
Read More»
﻿
More News»