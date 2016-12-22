Collision in Jackson Co. Kills One

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Wednesday evening on US 421 in Jackson County.

Troopers say it happened around 5:30 p.m. when McKee resident Larry Smith, 49, who was traveling northbound, crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the second vehicle, along with three passengers, was sent to University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith, who investigators say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

Police say they are still trying to determine what might have been the cause of the crash.