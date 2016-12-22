Chilly For Friday, Yet Milder and Wet For Christmas

Overview: Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return for Christmas weekend, with highs in the lower 50s for Christmas Eve Saturday, and lower 60s for Christmas Day Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 26 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around for Friday, with a high temperature of 49.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 44 degrees, and developing rain showers

CHRISTMAS EVE SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers will be possible for Christmas Eve, with a high temperature of 53 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and spotty rain showers continue, with a low of 45 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Sunday night, with a low temperature of 55 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will linger into Monday with a high temperature of 67 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue with a low temperature of 36 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 46 degrees. A few rain showers will be possible as well.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers