City of Frankfort Looking for Public Input on W. Main St. Project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Frankfort is asking for input from the public in regards to changing traffic flow on a portion of West Main Street.

Currently, West Main Street serves one-way traffic from Ann Street to Wilkinson Street. The City has decided to convert the section to two-way traffic flow. The goal for completion of the project is early May of 2017.

In order to safely accommodate drivers and pedestrians, some changes will be made to curbs and sidewalks at some intersections. Additionally, 10 parking spaces will be removed at various locations to allow for safe turning.

To make a comment on the project, residents are encouraged to visit www.frankfortkywestmain.com.