LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man robbed a Family Dollar on Richmond Road at gunpoint Thursday night.

Investigators say it happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police say it was nearing closing time, there weren’t any customers in the store when a man walked-in, pulled a gun on the two employees and demanded cash from the registers.

After getting the money, the robber ran out the back of the store.

No one was hurt.