2 Critically Injured in Central City Fire

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a house fire that sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers say the Central City Fire Department alerted them to the fire at about 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Two women suffered severe injuries in the fire and were taken to the University of Louisville Burn Center.

Arson investigators went to the scene on Monday, and say that the fire started in a laundry room in the basement of the home.

Still no word on what caused the fire, but officials say they do not suspect criminal activity or foul play.

The investigation continues.