Wild Thyme – Smoked Salmon Brine

1 cup sugar

1 cup salt

8 cups cold water with ice

2 TBSP Pickling spice

Let salmon sit in brine for 30-45 minutes per inch of thickness.

Remove and rinse and place in stove top smoker, fill bottom of smoker with about 2-3 TBSP of wood chips. Close the smoker and cook the salmon on a high heat for about 15-20 minutes. Remove and serve warm or chilled.

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

