Wild Thyme – Smoked Salmon Brine

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

1 cup sugar

1 cup salt 

8 cups cold water with ice 

2 TBSP Pickling spice 

Let salmon sit in brine for 30-45 minutes per inch of thickness.   

Remove and rinse and place in stove top smoker,  fill bottom of smoker with about 2-3 TBSP of wood chips. Close the smoker and cook the salmon on a high heat for about 15-20 minutes. Remove and serve warm or chilled. 

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Last Minute Gift Ideas – The Craft Nook
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Keys to a Happy Holiday! – Dr. James Stillwell
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fruit Tarts – Wild Thyme
Read More»
﻿
More News»