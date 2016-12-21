UPDATE: Valley View Ferry Resumes Operations

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry resumed operations on Wednesday after being closed the day before due to high water conditions.

The paddlewheel ferry shuttles vehicles across the Kentucky River between Madison and Jessamine counties.

To check the daily operating status of the ferry, call the Madison County Hotline at 859-624-4748.

Vehicles over 24-feet in length or over 24-tons total weight are not allowed on the ferry due to size and weight restrictions.

When the ferry is not operating, the suggested alternate route between Nicholasville and Richmond is US-27S to Lancaster in Garrard County, then KY-52E to Richmond.

The suggested alternate route between Lexington and Richmond is I-75.

Hours of operation:

Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

Directions:

The Valley View Ferry is located on the Kentucky River at Tates Creek Rd (KY-169) at the Fayette, Jessamine and Madison County line.

From Lexington (Fayette County) intersection of Tates Creek Rd and New Circle Rd, take KY-1974 South (Tates Creek Rd) for approximately 11 miles to the Kentucky River.

From Nicholasville (Jessamine County) intersection of Main St and Richmond Ave, take KY-169 South for approximately 10 miles to the Kentucky River.

From Richmond (Madison County) intersection of W Main St and Tates Creek Rd, take KY-169 North for approximately 13 miles to the Kentucky River.

Cost:

The Valley View Ferry is a free service. It operates with funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fiscal courts of Madison and Jessamine counties and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

The ferry is managed by the Valley View Ferry Authority, composed of citizens and government officials from the three counties served.