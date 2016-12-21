UPDATE: Man Indicted for Murder of Frankfort Woman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted 40-year old Toma Washington for the shooting death of 24-year old Jaleesa Robinson on December 13, 2016.

Frankfort Police say Robinson was found in the parking lot of the Circle K on Schenkel Lane suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say she was shot about a half-mile away in the parking lot of a four-plex on Ridgeview Drive, drove herself to the gas station and called 911 for help. She was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington where she died, according to police.

Toma Washington turned himself-in to police the day after the shooting.

Police say the couple have a three-year old daughter together.

Robinson was Frankfort’s first homicide victim of 2016.

Frankfort Police and court records show Washington has a lengthy criminal record, which include felony convictions of manslaughter, assaulting a corrections officer and inmate, burglary and trafficking cocaine, dating back to 1996.

The case remains under investigation.